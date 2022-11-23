S﻿peaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Hibs fans Tony Anderson and Grant Stott think that the Easter Road club's off-field set-up is hindering progress.

“Maybe the off-field set-up isn’t up to scratch", Anderson said. "You start to get the feeling that whoever goes in as manager might not have the tools to do the best job they can.

"The recruitment was haphazard. We were trying to run before we could walk. We brought in 15 players, lots of young, foreign players. The thinking is that we get these players before they’re known, and sell them on, but we need to have the squad in place.

"The midfield has barely been improved in the last two years. We signed a lot of forwards, and apart from Myko [Mykola Kukharevych], the rest leave a lot to be desired. There’s so many holes in the team despite signing so many players. The role Ian Gordon has at the club - a lot of fans are worried about that."

Stott backs up that feeling, saying: “Ron Gordon has made changes. The fact he’s got his own son in there running the football side is disconcerting for a lot of fans. Fans would rather he showed as much conviction and determination to get things right on the pitch as he has with the matchday experience."

