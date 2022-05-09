Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says his old team-mate Steven Gerrard will do everything he can to beat Liverpool with Aston Villa on Tuesday - because he is "a professional".

Gerrard's place in Anfield folklore is secure after an illustrious 17-year playing career, but the Reds' former captain could derail their title challenge if he guides his side to victory at Villa Park.

In a strange twist of fate, Villa also travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City on the final day.

"Stevie could have a big say in what happens," Owen told BBC Radio West Midlands. "It's quite ironic really that his team can have an influence on both sides.

"If you ask Stevie, who bled Liverpool FC, I'm sure he'll want to see his old side win the league.

"But he's professional, his team is professional. I'm sure he'll put his best side out and go out to win against both teams."