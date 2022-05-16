McGregor ready for Hibs squad exit

Darren McGregor admits he is ready for the "next chapter" as he resigned himself to the likelihood that his time as a Hibernian player is over.

The 36-year-old centre-half became a club favourite in 2016 when he won the Scottish Cup at the end of his first season with the club he supported as a boy.

But, after seven seasons at Easter Road, he acknowledges he has fallen down the pecking order and is preparing to speak with the club's hierarchy about the possibility of taking on a coaching role.

"I have a year left, but I'm not naive, I am 37 in August," he said. "I'm still a young man in normal terms, but it is getting harder.

"I don't want to block the pathway for younger guys coming up. If there was an opportunity to transition here into coaching, I would love to look into that. I have been here a long time and loved every minute of it and I would do anything for this club."

McGregor was given the captaincy by caretaker boss David Gray for Sunday's 4-0 win over St Johnstone as he made his first start since December in what is likely to be his last appearance for the club.

"It was emotional even thinking about it on Saturday night," he said. "Leading my kids out there with the armband, I was almost on the verge of tears."