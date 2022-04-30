'We are buzzing with record points'

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk on reaching 44 points - their highest tally in the Premier League: "We performed well. We stopped what they are good at. We have to give credit to ourselves.

"Keeping the ball, passing it, we used our midfielders well to switch the play and it worked.

"It felt weird to score three, to get near the end of the game and be comfortable. It was a great away performance and we have record points in the Premier League now so we are buzzing.

"It's a step in the right direction. At the start of the year we said the target was to beat last year. We have done it now. We had a rough patch but came out of the back of it. We are in a great position now."