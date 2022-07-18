Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Gabriel Jesus "creates chaos" after the forward scored in a 2-0 friendly win over Everton.

The £45m signing continued his impressive pre-season form by firing home from a 33rd-minute corner at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Jesus, who scored twice against Nuremberg earlier this month, helped set up Bukayo Saka for the Gunners' second.

"He creates uncertainty and he's always on your shoulder," said Arteta.

"He's a real threat and this is what we need. He's very versatile, but obviously the way we would like to develop him is in that [number nine] position."

