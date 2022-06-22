'Bernabei would suit Celtic system'

Alexandro Bernabei would be a perfect fit for Celtic should the left-back's reported transfer from Lanus be confirmed, according to Glasgow-based Argentine football journalist Seba Ongarelli.

Neither club has yet to confirm the £3.75m transfer several outlets are saying has been agreed for the 21-year-old.

But Ongarelli believes his compatriot is on his way to Scotland and told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "It is going to be great for Ange Postecoglou because of the system the manager wants to play at Celtic."

Ongarelli described him as "an attacking defender" in the mould of current right-back Josip Juranovic.

Bernabei played 41 times after becoming a regular starter for Lanus as they finished 10th of 26 teams in the 2021 Primera Division season.

They currently lie 16th after four games this term and the left-back was sent off at the weekend for a head butt as they beat Colon 1-0, but Ongarelli thinks that incident was out of character and he is "a very good player" who is good value at the quoted price.

"His club, Lanus, have a reputation of having good young players," he added.