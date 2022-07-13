Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Leon Bailey and Ahmed Elmohamady were challenged by the Wallabies to take part in the crossbar challenge as Aston Villa settle into their tour of Australia.

The Aussie national team were represented by Quade Cooper and Nic White and trained with the Villa players before the challenges commenced.

Digne was the man of the moment, successfully completing the crossbar challenge, while Leon Bailey showcased his superb touch with a rugby ball.