'Ramadani is a class act' - Goodwin

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin praised his players for their application and effort in Wednesday's League Cup win over Dumbarton.

Goodwin was also keen to single out midfielder Ylber Ramadani for his impressive debut.

"The reaction from supporters tells you it was a pleasing performance," the Pittodrie boss told RedTV. "They didn’t underestimate Dumbarton. It was 2-0 going on six or seven to be honest.

"[Ramadani'] is a class act. He’s a very calm and composed individual. He’s at a great age and he has bags of energy. He’s already demanding of the players around him."