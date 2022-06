This is the third consecutive season Arsenal are starting their Premier League campaign with a London derby. They won 3-0 at Fulham in 2020-21, before losing 2-0 at Brentford last term.

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their past eight league games against the Gunners. Following a 3-0 victory in April, the Eagles are looking to win consecutive league games against the Gunners for the first time.