Mark Mosey, The Blue Room, external

When you go to grounds like Anfield, you need absolutely everything to go well for you.

Everton need to play way above their station in terms of their away form, and we did. Liverpool have to not be right on top of their game - which they weren't in the first hour - and you have to get decisions like that [the penalty shout early in the second half].

Frank Lampard's statement after the game was the fact that you don't get those decisions at Anfield. I don't think Everton are the only football club who would echo that - at Anfield, Old Trafford, or wherever it may be.

It would have been a little bit more palatable to talk about a non-controversial 3-0 or 4-0 defeat, because it's not the type of thing a relegation-threatened club wants to talk about, but these things are important for Everton at the moment.

If relegation happens, we can all reflect at the end of the season about how bad we've been, how much we've contributed towards our own downfall - and that's absolutely fine.

However, if refereeing decisions are to cost us three or four points, and that is the difference, then I think that will be a bitter pill to swallow.

