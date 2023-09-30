Analysis: Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Aston Villa slipped to their first home defeat since February in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but Unai Emery could hardly have wished for a better response from his side.

The home side were sharper to the ball and stronger in the tackle against high-flying Brighton, whose vulnerability on the counter-attack was repeatedly exposed by their ruthless hosts.

Ollie Watkins was the star of the show, becoming the first Villa player to score multiple hat-tricks in a single season since Andy Gray in 1976-77.

The forward's all-round display was matched only by John McGinn, who delivered a tireless performance in midfield and set up the 27-year-old for his third of the game.

This was Villa's 10th home league win in a row - their best run since registering 13 home league victories in succession 40 years ago.