Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping "to lay down a marker" as he contemplates his side's opening fixtures.

The Foxes face three of last season's top six in the first month which he admits will be "a challenge" but he is relishing an opportunity to have Leicester competing at the top of the Premier League again.

"It's an opportunity for us to put a marker down by showing ourselves and our fans what we are capable of as a team," he told the club's official website., external

"We’ll be looking to build on our journey once again this season, and I know the players will be doing everything they can to make our supporters happy. "

His sentiments are echoed by midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who broke through in outstanding fashion last season.

"Those are the matches you want to play in and I’m so excited to see what this team can do against those teams," said Dewsbury-Hall.

"I'm also looking forward to the opening day and the challenge Brentford will pose. We’ll be fully prepared and will expect a tough game, but I can’t wait to get going again in the Premier League."