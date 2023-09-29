On the latest episode of the Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast, the BBC Radio Newcastle team discussed the Magpies' recent upturn in form and how important it is for the club win win the first trophy under their new owners.

Eddie Howe's side beat Manchester City on Wednesday to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and keep open a possible avenue to their first major silverware since 1955.

"The big one, for me, is getting the first trophy under the belt because I don't want that to become a thing where we can't win finals, we can't win silverware," said FourFourTwo magazine deputy editor and Newcastle fan Matt Ketchell.

"They need to get that sorted early - that's why I quite enjoyed the win over City. I would like to see us go deeper into tournaments and cups and try to win that first trophy, whatever it is. Get it off our backs and then the floodgates will hopefully open."

BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck added: "That key thing is the opportunity to try to win some silverware. They almost did it last season.

"The first one is the hardest, but once they've done it people will not be looking at them as a club that hasn't had any success. They'll be a club that's won something and they'll want to be a club that wins things regularly."

