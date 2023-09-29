Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has signed a new four-year contract, with the option of the deal being extended by a further 12 months.

Sa, 30, has started 79 of Wolves' 82 Premier League games since joining from Greek side Olympiakos in the summer of 2021 and was the club's player of the season in 2021-22.

Sa was also part of Portugal's squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "We’re excited that Jose will be part of this next stage and cycle we'll be going through, and he'll play an important role in that, on and off the pitch.

"He's excited by what we're trying do, but also understands that people like him, in his position, are really important for us.

"It's something that he's earned. He's been a really important player to us, a leader off the pitch and is improving all the time.

"He can see where the club are going and what we're looking to do over the next few windows, so he was excited by that also. He's a winner, is someone who shoulders responsibility, and wants us to move forward."