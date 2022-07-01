New Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno is ready to play his part as a "modern goalkeeper" in Pep Guardiola's system.

"It's one of the reasons why I wanted to join this club," he told the club's official website, external. "I know the style of Pep and I love to see how Manchester City play football.

"I think I have the quality to also show this performance."

After a decade in German football with Arminia Bielefeld and 1860 Munich, Ortega feels he is now ready to make his mark with the Premier League champions.

"I think I am a modern goalkeeper, good with my feet and a good shot stopper," he said.

"But I think I am not at my highest level now, so I hope Xabi [Mancisidor, City goalkeeping coach] can help me a lot. "