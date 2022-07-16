Manchester United have unveiled their away kit for the upcoming season.

At a launch event in Melbourne, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho modelled the new white shirt.

"It's a classic kit. It brings back lots of memories from the past - a lot of successful times for the club," said Rashford.

"Our job is to make those memories come true again."

