Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to make 23-year-old left-back Liam Scales' season-long loan move from Celtic a permanent deal during the January transfer window. (The Herald), external

Four clubs from two European leagues retain an interest in Lewis Ferguson after a £1.5m move to Millwall from Aberdeen collapsed despite talks over 22-year-old Scotland midfielder reaching an advanced stage. (Daily Mail, print edition)

