Brennan Johnson was named the Championship's young Player of the Season after helping Nottingham Forest win promotion via the play-offs.

In a dream summer, he then helped Wales reach the World Cup and scored his first international goal against Belgium.

"He's a wonderful talent," said Wales boss Rob Page. "I'm looking forward to watching him in the Premier League next season and watching him grow with us.

"Every time he comes on he impresses and shows his worth. He's got a lot more to come."

