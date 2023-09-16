Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Key stats

  • Nine of Liverpool’s 13 points in the Premier League this season have come from behind, the most of any side in 2023-24, with Liverpool winning all three of their league matches in which they fell 1-0 behind this season.

  • Wolves lost a Premier League home game in which they scored first for the first time since March 2022 against Leeds, ending their run of 12 such matches unbeaten (W10 D2).

  • Mo Salah (139 goals, 62 assists) became only the second player to reach 200 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, after Steven Gerrard (120 goals, 92 assists).

  • Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan has scored as many goals in five Premier League appearances this season as he managed in 27 last term (3).

  • Pedro Neto has four assists for Wolves in the Premier League this season – that’s more than any player managed in the entirety of last season in the competition for the club.

  • In his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, Andy Robertson scored his first league goal for the club since May 2022, which was also against Wolves.

Related Topics