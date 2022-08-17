Transfer news: Newcastle keen on Chelsea quartet

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing four players from Chelsea - Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja. But the Magpies can only take one player on loan from the club and have financial restrictions on the number of permanent signings they can make. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea will allow target Hudson-Odoi to leave the club but only on loan. Co-owner Todd Boehly has pleaded with the midfielder not to force through a permanent transfer. (Evening Standard - subscription required), external

