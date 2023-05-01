We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Robert: After a tough week for the club and the fans, this was just what the doctor ordered and a cathartic experience for us all. All that hurt and frustration was taken out on Wolves, who must have wondered what had hit them. I really hope this galvanises the team to face the battles and hectic schedule ahead. Europe is still in our dreams. Keep the faith.

Dean: Thrilling, confident, relentless attacking play which really should be gracing European football next season. Our performance showed the depth of quality in the squad, and the amount of emerging talent still coming through. Our recruitment work is the envy of the Premier League and beyond.

Jock: Dominant performance again from Brighton. It was a matter of time before a team was going to really suffer from Albion's incisive passing and control. On Saturday it all came together and Wolves were crushed.

Richard: Stunning performance. I thought Gilmour, Undav and Enciso were superb. Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross were pure class as well. Brighton showed their squad quality in midfield, but I'm worried that the loss of Veltman and continued absence of Lamptey will impact us in the remainder of the season.

Wolves fans

Alan: That was the most insipid, gutless performance by an expensive set of players that I can recall in 65 years of supporting Wolves. No fight, total lack of basic skills, awful decision making from the start. Brighton are a very good team, but we seemed to have no plan at all. I cannot understand how Adama and Jimenez cannot get into this team.

John: Wolves were clueless and let in goals with terrible defending and a goalkeeper who needs replacing. His distribution was dreadful and he continues to make errors. I hope it was a one-off. I still think Wolves need a couple of points to remain safe but the run-in is really difficult.

Franko: Obviously they have started to relax now they’re virtually safe from relegation. Totally embarrassing and unprofessional. Need a big clearout at the top, and a few free transfers out.

Matt: Can accept a poor performance but at times they didn’t even seem to try - and that’s unacceptable.