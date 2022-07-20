'I'm absolutely in love' with the new away kit

Your views

We asked you for your thoughts on Manchester City's new red and black away kit, inspired by the club's "golden period" in 1969-1970.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: It's about time. It should have always been a version of red and black. I was brought up with those colours and we now just need a maroon one for the third kit.

Frank: It's a brilliant kit.

John: I'm absolutely in love with it. It's one of the best since the 60-70's. A must have for any fan!

CJ: It reminds me of Michael Tarnat's free-kick at Blackburn away to put us top of the league in 2003.

Tony: It looks good! I prefer vertical lines.