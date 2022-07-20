We asked you for your thoughts on Manchester City's new red and black away kit, inspired by the club's "golden period" in 1969-1970.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: It's about time. It should have always been a version of red and black. I was brought up with those colours and we now just need a maroon one for the third kit.

Frank: It's a brilliant kit.

John: I'm absolutely in love with it. It's one of the best since the 60-70's. A must have for any fan!

CJ: It reminds me of Michael Tarnat's free-kick at Blackburn away to put us top of the league in 2003.

Tony: It looks good! I prefer vertical lines.