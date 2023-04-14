Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor said Unai Emery has been "a godsend" to Ollie Watkins since his arrival.

The forward scored twice in 15 games prior to Emery's arrival, but has netted 11 goals in 18 games under the Spaniard.

Taylor told The Football News Show:

"He is just on fire at this moment in time. He had done a lot of unselfish running in the past. Now he's being more economical. He's done less running, got into more goalscoring opportunities and positions and he's scoring a lot more goals.

"As far as Ollie is concerned, the manager has been a godsend to him"

Watch The Football News show on BBC iPlayer