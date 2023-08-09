Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Last season: 15th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 15th

It was a real surprise when the Cherries sacked Gary O'Neil after he did such a sound job keeping them up but owner Bill Foley has high ambitions and brought in former Rayo Vallocano coach Andoni Iraola.

Iraola comes with a reputation for exciting football and will be backed, with the headline arrival so far coming in the shape of Justin Kluivert, whose career stalled at Roma, in a £10m deal. Bournemouth lacked a cutting edge at times last season and they will hope he provides it.

