Presenter Paul Salt addresses Liverpool's midfield changes on the latest episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast: "There is no way Jurgen Klopp, a few weeks ago, was planning for Jordan Henderson not being there. Here's a dilemma: if you knew Henderson was going, do you keep James Milner? I am keeping Milner. I know he is 93 - I get that - but in terms of a presence in the dressing room, I think Henderson was going to do that Milner role.

"Fabinho... is a bit different as it's £40m and I am driving him to the airport. So we are two midfielders down. I know we brought two in but, don't forget, three had gone already.

"Who is going to start in midfield? If we don't get Romeo Lavia, time is running out here. It has put Liverpool on the clock a bit and that is worrying.

"Liverpool are going to have to get a shift on."

