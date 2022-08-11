Leeds United striker Diego Llorente has said his side can "do great things" under boss Jesse Marsch.

"He is a completely different coach to Marcelo Bielsa," Llorente told BBC Radio Leeds.

"When Jesse came here he changed a lot of things. He gave us a positive mindset. I am very happy with Jesse and the way of training he has.

"I think we can do great things.

"We are a good team with a lot of good people. We help each other on the pitch but also off the pitch. I am very happy with my team-mates.

"This season I think we are a completely different team. We prepare for [this weekend's game with Southampton] really well because it’s going to be a tough game."