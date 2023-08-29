T﻿ransfer news: Alberto deal expected

Manchester United are set to reject the latest offer from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to keep the 30-year-old amid the club's mounting injury problems. (talkSPORT)

The Hammers have agreed personal terms with Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto and the 22-year-old Brazil international is expected to complete a permanent switch in the next 24 hours. (Football Insider)

