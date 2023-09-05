Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s been quite a week, off the pitch, for Manchester City. A near perfect transfer window for the Blues came to a close with a couple more recruits and a similar number of departures. In terms of awards, Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland predictably won Uefa men's coach of the year and player of the year respectively. In addition, Haaland won PFA players' player of the year and no less than five City players made the Premier League team of the year.

With three wins from the first three Premier League games, there was great confidence going into the fixture at the weekend against Fulham.

Despite that confidence, the first half was disappointing, City looked disjointed, gave the ball away too cheaply and did not move the ball quickly enough. In fact, it took an 'offside' goal to ensure we went into the break ahead. If I were a Fulham fan, I would not have been happy with that decision.

City were not at their best on Saturday although the second half produced a better performance and, in the end, it was a comfortable victory.

It was best summed up by a friend who came to the match with me. He’s not a City fan, lives abroad and doesn’t get to see City live very often. At the end of the game, he described City as 'a machine'. A team not at their best who were still able to brush a Premier League rival aside with relative ease.

Four wins out of four looks ominous for the rest of the League, and it doesn’t look as though this machine is slowing down anytime soon.