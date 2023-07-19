Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Washington DC

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has spoken about the pain he still feels at the Gunners' title fade-out last season.

When they beat Leeds on 1 April, the Gunners were eight points clear of eventual champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

But a run of four games without a win, and two victories out of eight, wrecked their hopes of ending a 19-year title drought.

Arsenal still vastly exceeded pre-season expectations, but Odegaard said the memory still lingers.

"We have to learn from last year," said the Norwegian. "We have to use the disappointment, the anger and all the bad feelings in a good way.

"We had a good season and took some massive steps. Not too many believed that we were going to be fighting for the title before the season started.

"But we were so close. It still hurts and it’s still painful for us."