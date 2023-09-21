Dons fans travel more in hope than expectation

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Frankfurt

Aberdeen fans have snapped up 2,300 tickets for tonight's Conference League group showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park.

A tough assignment at the best of times, but one that looks all the harder when you factor in the Dons' poor form Aberdeen this season.

One win in eight games is not the kind of record you want to be taking into a date with one of European football's big guns.

And that is certainly not lost on the travelling fans, who - while clearly enjoying their trip to Germany - have very much made it more in hope than expectation.

I have spoken to a number of the Red Army over the last 24 hours, one of them telling me "I would bite your arm off for a 3-0 defeat" - and that seems to encapsulate the mindset of the punters.

It almost feels like the match itself could be a sideshow to a great few days.

Another told me he "had the fear" about how the 90 minutes could play out, while one said he wasn't concerned with the outcome against Frankfurt and would much rather they get the three points against Ross County this weekend.

So the Aberdeen support appear to be expecting very little tonight, but anything can happen in football. They will be hoping the Dons' fortunes change soon, and Germany would be some place to start.