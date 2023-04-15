Analysis: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

It was a case of numerous chances created, none taken for Southampton who were punished at home against Crystal Palace.

The Saints dominated the first half, while Palace didn't have a single shot on target. Ruben Selles' side were made to pay with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Theo Walcott among those who failed to make the most of their opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz in particular will not look back on this match fondly after volleying over the bar from close range and striking the inside of the post.

It is now six matches without victory and things are looking perilous for Southampton as they run out of games to move off the bottom of the table and avoid relegation.

Their next match comes against league leaders Arsenal on Friday. If they get a similar array of chances, they must be ready to take them.