Edwards confirmed there were no new injury concerns for the match and everyone should be available that was available for Chelsea, including captain Tom Lockyer who taken off midweek as a precaution.

On the first game Premier League game at Kenilworth Road, he said: "[It will be] very special, really looking forward to it. I hope people get to see the real positives of it tomorrow and see it making a lot of noise. Hopefully it can bring us some points this season."

With the transfer window closing tomorrow, Edwards said they are "still working on" new signings, including for Teden Mengi from Manchester United, but also confirmed there will be more outgoings as there are "a few lads who deserve to be playing football."

On facing West Ham, who have had a strong start to the season, he said: "Tomorrow is no easier just because we're at home. West Ham have beaten the two teams we have lost against, they've shown their quality, they've just won a European trophy, tomorrow is going to be a really really difficult test as every one of the 38 games will be."

Asked whether it will take time for Luton to adjust to the Premier League level, he said: "I think it's understandable, the levels of the game we have gone into have been very very high. Losing those games [against Brighton and Chelsea] I don't think there is any shame in that at all."

He added: "I don't want it to take time, but I think it is understandable. We all want the learning, understanding and progression to turn into points and hopefully that is tomorrow night."