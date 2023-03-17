Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown says Chelsea will need to "have belief" if they are to beat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues were minutes away from progressing to the semi-finals last season only for Real to pull off a remarkable turnaround in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

After a difficult campaign, Brown says Chelsea are huge underdogs against the Spanish giants.

"It's a really tough game for them," he told the Football News Show. "They will have to try to find something different to what they have been doing in the Premier League.

"We've seen how they've struggled, not been scoring goals fluently and can't seem to decide their team selection. This year as well, Real are full of confidence, not in adversity like they seemed to be last year.

"But I'm really looking forward to it. Chelsea have got to have that confidence and belief they can go and get a result."