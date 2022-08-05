Sutton's predictions: Everton v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

It's odd that Chelsea don't seem to be properly prepared for the start of the season - they are still trying to make signings and their squad is not ready.

But Everton have problems too. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injured, Salomon Rondon is suspended and Richarlison has obviously been sold - so they have no-one to lead their attack on Saturday.

They are going to have to rely on the Goodison Park crowd to get them through this game, like they did at the end of last season.

Their fans will give them a lift, but they can't help them by scoring goals.

ABB's prediction: 0-2

