Leicester City's James Justin says he wants to become a "regular player" in Gareth Southgate's England squad before the World Cup in November.

The 24-year-old made his international debut in June in the 4-0 defeat by Hungary, playing 45 minutes before coming off injured.

"Obviously I was annoyed but I have had bigger setbacks in my career and you have to just take it in your stride, to show the management staff you have what to takes to get to a World Cup," he told LCFTV., external

"Once you know the level and what it takes to get there it makes you want to strive for more and more, even to cement yourself in the squad and become a regular player."

He added: "Hopefully it will raise all of our levels to the roof as we know what we have to do to be in the squad. Other people [at Leicester] are trying to get into their national team squads as well so hopefully we can start the season well and give a good account of ourselves."