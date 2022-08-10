Forest v West Ham: Head-to-head record
This is the first meeting between Nottingham Forest and West Ham in any competition since January 2014, when Forest won 5-0 in an FA Cup tie.
West Ham have won 10 of their past 14 Premier League games against promoted sides.
Forest (five) and West Ham (six) had the fewest shots of any side in last weekend's opening round of Premier League matches.
Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard was involved in 13 goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham in 2021 (nine goals, four assists).