Livingston take on Ayr United in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday, looking to secure their place in the hat for the last 16, and potentially replicate the success of 19 years ago.

It was March 2004 when Livingston won their first and only League Cup, defeating Hibs 2-0 at Hampden.

Goals from Derek Lilley and Jamie McAllister secured David Hay's side victory at Hampden and the triumph remains the West Lothian side's only major trophy.

The triumph came amid turmoil at the club, as just a few weeks before the final they had gone into administration.