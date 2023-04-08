Celtic 3-2 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic have made fast starts their hallmark under Ange Postecoglou but were knocked off kilter as Rangers came tearing at them.

Passes were frequently going astray, the normally unflappable Cameron Carter-Vickers had a couple of slack moments, and Aaron Mooy endured a torrid return from injury.

Yet while Celtic were not at their fluent best, they can still rely upon devastating attacking weapons.

Having netted the last-gasp equaliser in the previous league meeting with Rangers, Kyogo Furuhashi's contribution was of colossal importance here - taking his season's goal haul to 28 - and Jota's goal was fitting reward for his incisive display.

In Old Firm games, the result takes priority over performance and Celtic once again got the job done to extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to five.