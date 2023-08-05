Nawrocki makes Celtic debut against County

Polish centre-back Maik Nawrocki is handed a Celtic debut against Ross County in Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of his second spell.

Fellow new arrivals Yang Hyun-jun, Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeok-kyu are on the bench, while Reo Hatate and Carl Starfelt are also among the subs.

Liel Abada takes the right-wing berth left vacant by Jota's summer exit.

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Abada, Maeda, Kyogo.

Substitutes: Bain, Starfelt, Yang, Holm, Oh, Kwon, Tomoki, Hatate, Forrest.