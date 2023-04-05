Tottenham have confirmed they will not be putting up their season ticket prices for the 2023-24 campaign.

While the club say they are not immune to rising costs in the current economy, current prices will be frozen after consulting the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Club.

A statement from the Trust said: "The Trust is pleased that the Club has responded positively to our representations that prices should be frozen.

"Our season tickets remain amongst the highest in the Premier League and in Europe. Football must be accessible if it is to retain its integrity as the people’s game.

"Many are already priced out of seeing their team play and there is a danger the match attending demographic will change for good, impacting on passion and atmosphere."