Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Aside from the reception for Harry Maguire, there were a lot of positives from Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

It's now three pre-season wins from three matches, with 11 goals scored in the process.

Anthony Martial has scored in all three and profited from excellent close control and a precise first-half cross from Diogo Dalot.

United added two superb team goals after half-time. Martial exchanged passes with Jadon Sancho before finding Donny van de Beek, whose low cutback was steered into the far corner by Marcus Rashford.

Martial provided the assist for Sancho after good work from Fred and Rashford, with the former Borussia Dortmund forward running beyond the Palace defence before applying a smart finish.

The one glaring negative was the manner in which Palace scored their goal. United keeper David de Gea, who had taken the captain's armband after Erik ten Hag replaced all his outfield players, somehow allowed a soft downward header from Joel Ward to squirm in.

Nineteen-year-old Will Fish, who flew out to replace Axel Tuanzebe after the Bangkok leg of the trip, was sent off in the final stages for bringing down Victor Akinwale when he was the last man.