Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Liverpool will have left Chelsea disappointed on two fronts – one that they failed to build on a good start they were given by Luis Diaz’s goal and the other that they were beaten to the transfer of Brighton’s Moises Caidedo.

There was brief excitement at Anfield on Friday when they agreed a British record £110m deal but that quickly evaporated when it became clear Caicedo had no interest in joining Liverpool and only wanted to sign for Chelsea.

At Chelsea on Sunday but it was clear they still needed a holding midfield player so this is what manager Jurgen Klopp must now concentrate on.

There is still time for Liverpool to make the big statement move but with Chelsea still chasing their other big summer target, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, they need to get it right.

