Barcelona are planning to challenge for the signature of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2025 when the 23-year-old could be available for £150m. (90 Min), external

City's Bernardo Silva negotiated a £50m release clause in his recent contract renewal, with the midfielder considering a possible move to Barca next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

