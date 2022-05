We asked you to pick your Norwich City player of the season and Teemu Pukki came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Goreham named Pukki in his shortlist, alongside Grant Hanley, Brandon Williams and Sam Byram.

The 32-year-old forward took 64% of the vote after finishing as the Canaries' top scorer with 11 goals.

Manchester United loanee Williams came second with 18%, followed by Hanley on 11% and Byram on 7%.