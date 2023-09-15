Premiership manager in spotlight: Nick Montgomery

Nick Montgomery has arrived at Easter Road hoping to emulate the recent success of an A-League managerial import to the Premiership.

However, unlike Ange Postecoglou, the 41-year-old former Sheffield United midfielder does not have the additional experience of having managed a national team and in the Japanese top flight to draw upon.

Despite being capped for Scotland at Under-21 level, a trip to Kilmarnock will also be Leeds-born Montgomery's first taste of the country's domestic scene as he steps into the shoes of the sacked Lee Johnson, but at least Hibs have already ended a three-game losing run with a 2-0 win under caretaker David Gray.

If he is to steer Hibs to their first back-to-back league wins since March, Montgomery will have to end Derek McInnes' proud record of having never lost at home to the Edinburgh side in the league as a manager after 11 such matches.