W﻿e asked for your views following Kilmarnock's win over Hibernian...

Thomas: We are still a bit short. Lucky win against another poor team, lack of creativity and shots on goal pervade. Defensively better but lucky to survive late Hibs onslaught. Every point is precious so play to keep one and take three if we can. Slight encouragement but a long hard road ahead. New creative faces urgently needed

Steven: A vital 3 points with some heroic defending to keep an unlucky Hibs in free fall. I still don't see a game plan playing out for Killie other than speculative long balls. Lots of work needed during the World cup to get the team scoring from open play instead of set pieces and penalties.

R﻿ussell: A hugely important win for a newly promoted side. There's the makings of a good side there but we just need to get 10th and have a massive clear out for next year. McInnes called it perfectly with Innes Cameron leading the line fantastically