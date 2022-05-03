Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Brighton gave probably their best performance of the season so far when winning 3-0 at Wolves.

The Albion were totally dominant, restricted their hosts to just one weak shot on target and scored three times past a defence who, at 14:55 BST on Saturday, owned the best goals-against record in the Premier League outside of the top three.

Amidst all the jubilation at Molineux - victory also meant Brighton secured their best-ever Premier League points tally – there was a little concern to be had from the identity of the three Seagulls scorers. A common thread links Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma – they are all about to enter the final year of their Brighton contracts.

Bissouma’s situation is well known. Every one of the European Super League elite xix, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move, on the basis that the Albion have to sell in the next transfer window or risk losing Bissouma on a free.

Less column inches have been turned towards Trossard, Mac Allister, Joel Veltman and Neal Maupay all being in the same boat. If Brighton do not offer them new contracts or they all follow the lead of Bissouma in agitating for a move elsewhere, then that is seriously bad news for the Albion.

Having recorded financial losses of £53 million in the 2020-21 season, Brighton surely cannot consider risking such a pool of talent leaving the Amex for nothing. There is over £100 million worth of assets there who Brighton might be forced into selling this summer, if they are to recoup some sort of financial compensation for giving them all a chance in the Premier League.

Throw in the fact that Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are out of contract this summer, and the Albion could be facing something of a rebuild. What a shame if the best squad in Brighton history ends up being dismantled within a few months of securing the club’s highest finish in English football.