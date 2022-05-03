Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has a lot of goodwill banked.

Coming after a string of eccentric owners that, at best, divided opinion, Radrizzani bought back Elland Road and took Leeds back to the Premier League.

But his stewardship of the club hasn't been without controversy.

From badgegate, a post-season tour to Myanmar and a partnership with Socios that was strongly criticised by the Leeds United Supporters' Trust, external, among others.

Monday marked 30 years to the day since Leeds became the 'last true champions' of English football, but instead of marking that occasion, the club launched NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in support of Ukraine.

It led to criticism on social media, with some suggesting that real shirts could have been auctioned, and others unhappy at using charity fundraising to "test the waters" with NFTs.

With the sacking of a beloved manager, criticism of the lack of investment in the summer and a relegation dogfight, Radrizanni is in danger of tarnishing his image as the owner that took the club back to the promised land.

Should the Whites be relegated, the blame will surely fall on the ownership.

Leeds have four games left to stay up. At a time when we need to be most united, it doesn't feel like the moment for another foray into the divisive world of crypto.