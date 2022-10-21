Gabriel secures new long-term deal
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.
The Brazil defender joined from Lille in September 2020 and has scored nine goals in 83 appearances for the club.
"Today is the best day of my life," he told the Arsenal website, external. "I'm so happy to extend my contract here.
"In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it's my home."
Gabriel has established himself as a fan favourite at Emirates Stadium and boss Mikel Arteta is delighted he has committed his future to the club.
"Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us," he said. "He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us.
"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract."