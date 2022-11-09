"﻿One of my fall outs with Sir Alex Ferguson nearly turned physical - and the worst thing was it was all my fault."

S﻿ky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves has some delicious stories on BBC Scotland's Sacked In The Morning podcast and, after interviewing upwards of 400 Premier League managers, he admits the hugely successful former Manchester Untied boss is probably his favourite.

"﻿Working with him was an education," he said. "I had so many fantastic times with him and a couple of spectacular fallouts too.

"﻿I'd been asking Cristiano Ronaldo whether he'd gone over too easily to win a penalty against Middlesbrough and Sir Alex came out of his office and was irritated about my style of questions.

"﻿For some reason, I got all pompous and told him to mind his language. He leapt towards me, raging and had to be stopped.

"﻿It was only later I realised that I needed to apologise."

